Oswego adds Neighborhood Engagement Team to police department

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has created a new Community Engagement Team in the city;s police department.

Two officers will be assigned to the team with the responsibility of focusing on neighborhood issues such as disruptive properties, neighborhood nuisances, and code enforcement issues.

Additionally the officers will conduct bike patrols, foot patrols and distributing information on quality of life issues.

“As I said in my Inauguration address earlier this year, a major focus for the next four years will be using our new Police Chief’s leadership and experience to build capability in the Oswego Police Department. Under Chief Cady’s leadership, we will pursue new ways to combat the presence of drugs in our community, battle crime and assist with our code enforcement and late night disturbance issues. Last year, we allocated $90,000 to increase quality of life patrols. I want to double down on those productive patrols by announcing tonight we are establishing a Neighborhood Engagement Team, initially comprised of two officers and effectively making the quality of life patrols full time and permanent,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Barlow says the two officers initially assigned to the unit are Officer Brian Graves and Officer Michaela Teifke.

Oswego residents with issues or concerns in their neighborhood that may require a response from the NET should contact the Oswego Police Department at OswegoPDNET@oswegony.org or call 315-342-8120.

