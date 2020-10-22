Oswego already feeling the loss of no Laker hockey this winter

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego community is still coming to grips with the announcement that all SUNYAC winter sports have been canceled.

The SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey team, in particular, has long been very popular both on and off-campus.

The town, college and program will now have to spend the winter season without watching the Lakers compete for another National Championship.

“The community is very supportive of our program. It’s a hockey town, and as you said it gives people something to do in the winter, but obviously disappointment from everyone’s standpoint,” says SUNY Oswego Men’s Hockey Coach Ed Gosek.

Gosek has been coaching the Lakers for 30 years, 13 as an assistant, and head coach since 2003.

He tells NewsChannel 9 the news is still settling in the season has been canceled, “The first is an emptiness in your soul, like when your season ends, unless you win it all there’s that emptiness.”

The Campus Center arena is just that, empty, the ice isn’t even down at the rink.

“Really the sadness isn’t the winning and losing the sadness is the relationship you have with your players,” Gosek says.

Senior Captain Carter Allen tells NewsChannel 9, “Try to keep everyone positive, when this news hit it was obviously a dagger for sure, especially for seniors.”

He says they’re not even allowed to practice right now, which along with the two week pause that just ended for in-person learning, it’s been a tough semester.

“Not use to sitting at my desk this long. That face to face interaction at the school as well as the few hours a day we’d go over to the rink and go to work, it changes your routine completely,” Allen says.

Both say they’re hopeful they can at least get the team out on the ice for some skating in January.