LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Parents are outraged after the New York State Department of Health announced new rules for daycare centers and summer camps.

According to DOH officials, child care facilities as well as day and overnight camps must implement several new rules they say helps protect against COVID-19. This includes collecting the vaccination status of all staff members and children, creating a capacity limit that will keep everyone six feet apart and requiring all children over two-years-old to wear face masks most of the day. According to the new guidelines, kids two and up may take off their masks when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, sleeping/resting and when they're unable to tolerate a face covering during outdoor physical activities.