(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Sunset Concert Series is coming back to Breitbeck Park this summer.

The over 80-year-old tradition, which is sponsored by the city and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative, will begin Wednesday, June 29, and will continue through August 24.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union, and the Oswego County Musicians Collective to bring the sunset concert series back to Breitbeck Park. The concerts offer a free and enjoyable opportunity for listeners to get outside, support local musicians and hear some fine music,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

The city’s concert band and Jazz band, led by Trevor Jorgensen and Stan Gosek respectively, split the eight concert dates. Jorgensen’s concert band will play five of the dates.

2022 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park

June 29 Concert Band 7:30 July 6 Concert Band 7:30 July 13 Jazz Band 7:30 July 20 Concert Band 7:30 August 3 Jazz Band 7:00 August 10 Concert Band 7:00 August 17 Concert Band 7:00 August 24 Jazz Band 7:00 *There is no concert July 27, 2022 due to Harborfest.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of rain, concerts are held under the Breitbeck Park pavilion. Concerts are free and open to the public.