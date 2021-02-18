Oswego announces ‘Blizzard Bucks’ buy one get one program

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Oswego Thursday announced the second round of its buy one, get one buy local program.

Called “Blizzard Bucks” the program is a follow-up to the successful “Buy One Get One” Christmas shopping season promotion between the city and local businesses. Gift certificates for that program sold out within hours.

Under the program, Oswego residents who buy a gift certificate for $25 and the City of Oswego, using funding provided by the Oswego City Revitalization Corporation (OCRC), will match the funding, providing the purchaser a second $25 gift card for free, to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants.

The newest promotion called “Blizzard Bucks” is designed to help boost local business in March, which is traditionally a slow time of the year.

“Our new “Buy One Get One” program is a very unique and creative way to further support our small business community during the COVID crisis by directly incentivizing and encouraging residents to stay in Oswego and shop local,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve tried to develop creative ways to help support businesses here in Oswego, and the “Buy One Get One” program, mutually benefiting producers and consumers, is one more tool we can use to keep our local economy moving,” Barlow said.

“Buy One Gift One” certificates will go on sale on Saturday, February 27th at 9:00am at the City of Oswego Economic Development Office, located at 44 East Bridge Street. The city is using $10,000 in OCRC funding to make 400 gift certificates available, on a first-come, first serve basis, limited one per customer. Certificates will expire on March 31st, 2021.