OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Good news for lighthouse lovers! Mayor Billy Barlow announced that there will be free lighthouse tours for Oswego residents on September 17 and September 18.

Mayor Barlow announced, that through partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse will be available for lighthouse enthusiasts that live in Oswego.

The tours will provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the lighthouse and a thirty-minute lighthouse viewing.

“We are partnering again with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego lighthouse for Oswego residents. Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored Lighthouse to make a reservation and experience Oswego by water at no cost,” Mayor Barlow says.

Since 2012, an all-volunteer team organized through the Maritime Museum has worked to restore the beauty that lies within the structure. Along with the newly restored interior, the City of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay worked together to help restore the exterior.

Reservations for the tours can be made at www.hlwmm.org and will be held on a first come first serve basis for residents in the 13126 zip code only. Tickets, usually $30 a person, will be paid for by the City of Oswego and up to six people can be accommodated per boat trip. The tours will run every half hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. Ticket holders should meet and check in at the Wright’s Landing Welcome Center at least 15 minutes before their scheduled departure. All guests must be 5 years old and up. An adult must accompany children.

Visitors will receive a $5 discount dinner coupon at participating local restaurants.

Tours of the Oswego Lighthouse are offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in August from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Labor Day and the same times on Saturdays in September. The Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse is owned by the City of Oswego with a long-term lease to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is located at One West First Street in Oswego. Those who may have questions or concerns may be contacted at 315-342-0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org