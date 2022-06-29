(WSYR) — Mayor Barlow announced today that the City of Oswego began construction again on the International Cahill Pier transformation project.

This second phase of construction will transform the former industrial pier into a recreational, pedistrian-oriented public park that will include fishing access, a walking trail, a boardwalk, seating areas, additional dock space with electric access, and more, the Mayor’s office says.

“I’m pleased to proceed with construction on the Cahill Pier project with Phase II beginning today. The Cahill Pier project will be transformative, serving as a key component to our comprehensive waterfront plan,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Converting a vacant, underutilized pier into a public park with different amenities adds to our growing list of waterfront improvements and will serve as a real draw for residents and visitors, encouraging them to come to the waterfront and enjoy an afternoon or evening outdoors. I expect this project, once completed, to produce a great return for our community and brings even more unique character and another attraction to the city of Oswego,” Barlow said.

$9.1 million of allocated funds from the New York Start Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) were awarded for the project in 2019. Last year, $6 million was spent to restabilize the pier by installing sheet-piling around the perimeter to prevent erosion. According to the Mayor’s office, the city has hired Hannibal-based W.D. Malone to finish phase II of the project for $5.1 million, which is expected to be completed by November.

Mayor Barlow said the Oswego Department of Public Works will finish the final details for the Pier in early Spring 2023, followed by a grand opening ceremony. Barlow also said that phase III of the project will begin directly after phase II, which will include the construction of a large pavilion to house a bar or restaurant and more.