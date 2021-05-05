Oswego announces summer concert series

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series. The concerts will be at Veteran’s Stage on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Fridays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square.

“The Oswego Summer Concert Series is an important part of our downtown renaissance and we’re happy to resume both concert series this year,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year at Veteran’s Stage and have a great program put together for the new Water Street Square Pocket Park Concert Series on Water Street with popular local musicians scheduled to perform in a relaxing, unique atmosphere.”

2021 Concerts Series at Water Street Square – 7:00-9:30pm

Friday, July 2 nd – Mike Shiel

– Mike Shiel Friday, July 9 th – Mix Tapes Duo

– Mix Tapes Duo Friday, July 16 th – Cam Caruso

– Cam Caruso Friday, July 23 rd – Double V

– Double V Friday, July 30 th – One Night Stand

– One Night Stand Friday, August 6 th – Cool Kids

– Cool Kids Friday, August 13 th – The Hepcats

– The Hepcats Friday, August 20th – Triple Threat

2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule at Veteran’s Stage – 6:00-9:00pm

Thursday, August 5 th – Off the Reservation

– Off the Reservation Thursday, August 12 th – Ruby Shooz

– Ruby Shooz Thursday, August 19 th – The Billionaires

– The Billionaires Thursday, August 26 th – Music of the Stars

– Music of the Stars *Friday, August 27 th – Nancy Kelly

– Nancy Kelly Thursday, September 2 nd – Prime Time Horns

– Prime Time Horns Thursday, September 9 th – Nik & the Nice Guys

– Nik & the Nice Guys Thursday, September 16th – Infinity

*National recording Jazz artist Nancy Kelly will do a one-off Friday night concert on August 27th