Oswego announces summer concert series

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series. The concerts will be at Veteran’s Stage on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Fridays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square.
“The Oswego Summer Concert Series is an important part of our downtown renaissance and we’re happy to resume both concert series this year,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year at Veteran’s Stage and have a great program put together for the new Water Street Square Pocket Park Concert Series on Water Street with popular local musicians scheduled to perform in a relaxing, unique atmosphere.”
2021 Concerts Series at Water Street Square – 7:00-9:30pm
- Friday, July 2nd – Mike Shiel
- Friday, July 9th – Mix Tapes Duo
- Friday, July 16th – Cam Caruso
- Friday, July 23rd – Double V
- Friday, July 30th – One Night Stand
- Friday, August 6th – Cool Kids
- Friday, August 13th – The Hepcats
- Friday, August 20th – Triple Threat
2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule at Veteran’s Stage – 6:00-9:00pm
- Thursday, August 5th – Off the Reservation
- Thursday, August 12th – Ruby Shooz
- Thursday, August 19th – The Billionaires
- Thursday, August 26th – Music of the Stars
- *Friday, August 27th – Nancy Kelly
- Thursday, September 2nd – Prime Time Horns
- Thursday, September 9th – Nik & the Nice Guys
- Thursday, September 16th – Infinity
*National recording Jazz artist Nancy Kelly will do a one-off Friday night concert on August 27th