Oswego announces this year’s tree lighting will be streamed online

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19, the City of Oswego will be holding its 33rd Annual Tree Lighting celebration virtually on Saturday, November 28. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 6:05 p.m.
“While cancelling the tree lighting event may have been the easiest thing to do, we’ve successfully worked to creatively transition our annual tree lighting celebration into an event that can easily be live-streamed from home and still be exciting,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We still expect to have an evening filled with energy as we decorate our downtown, light our tree, and launch fireworks to appropriately kick off the holiday season in downtown Oswego,” Barlow said.
The holiday special live stream program will include live musical acts, a magician, dancing, and remarks from Mayor Barlow and Santa Claus. All entertainment, the lighting of the tree and firework show will be live streamed using Mayor Billy Barlow’s official Facebook page or the City of Oswego’s Youtube channel.
