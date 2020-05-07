Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Oswego bar gets liquor license suspended for violating governor’s Executive Order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After repeated warnings, The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) suspended the liquor license of the Old Timers Inn in Oswego.

The bar, located at 2018 County Route 1 in Oswego, was found open and operating, which is in violation of the governor’s Executive Order. The order requires bars and restaurants to close their on-premises service of food and alcohol in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sheriff’s deputies had previously warned the owner on March 17, following numerous complaints.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the business owner on several occasions and at one point witnessed more than 30 patrons parking behind the premises and entering the bar through a back door.

On May 6, the SLA charged Old Timers Inn with several violations, including for failure to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders and for its failure to supervise the licensed premises.

