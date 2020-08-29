Oswego bar The Ferris Wheel has its liquor license suspended after egregious social distancing violation

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license for The Ferris Wheel, a popular bar in Oswego.
According to Governor Cuomo’s office, State Liquor Authority investigators visited The Ferris Wheel on Thursday, August 27. When they arrived investigators saw a line of 15 people, which quickly grew to 25 people, waiting to enter the bar.
Investigators said many of the people waiting in line were not wearing masks and were not following social distancing guidelines.
When the investigators went inside The Ferris Wheel they saw about 50 people dancing and consuming alcohol, disregarding any face covering or social distancing regulations.
The bar was also not serving food with alcoholic beverages, and because of these violations The Ferris Wheel’s liquor license has been suspended indefinitely.
Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, and egregious violations can result in the suspension of an establishment’s liquor license.
This is the 168th establishment that has had their liquor license suspended during the pandemic in New York State.
