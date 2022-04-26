(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego began construction on the new Breitbeck Park Tuesday, the city has announced.

The Department of Public Works started demolishing the current playground to make way for the $550,000 playground to be built in June.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to replace the old and dangerous playground at Breitbeck Park with a playground that’ll add to our recent projects and provide a fun, unique experience for our youngsters,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Throughout my administration, we have renovated and upgraded several city parks, playgrounds, and common areas to make Oswego more accessible to all, and a more enjoyable place to visit, live and raise a family. By replacing this playground, we complete our package of projects making Breitbeck a destination point with something for everyone,” Barlow added.

The new playground, which was announced last December, will be the first one in Central New York to feature a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round. Parkitects, out of Ithaca, designed the playground and reflected some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme. The city says the playground compliments other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, mini-golf course, concession stand, and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.

The city’s Common Council is funding $140,000 of the project and the rest is coming from the state.