OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge in Oswego.

The Oswego City County Youth Bureau is collaborating with the Oswego Kiwanis Club to host the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego.

The show will include 50 vendors, great-tasting food, and many raffles!

The City of Oswego says all proceeds will go to youth activities and it is a great opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done early.

For further questions, call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.