OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department.

On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City School District began an investigation into a district school bus driver.

It was reported that the bus driver was doing inappropriate activities while she was alone on the school bus during her breaks in between driving students.

Investigators then reviewed school bus security cameras and confirmed that the bus driver was using drugs while on her breaks.

As a result, 41-year-old Nicole Palmer of Oswego was arrested and charged with the following:

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment

According to Oswego Police, it is alleged that Palmer used a street drug called molly, was in an impaired condition, and drove a school bus with students on board.

Palmer was processed at the Oswego Police Department and was released on an appearance ticket. She is due back to Oswego City Court on February 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Oswego City Police say that Palmer did resign from the district.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Kevin Hadcock at (315)342-8201. Police say calls will remain confidential.

The following letter was released to the district after the arrest: