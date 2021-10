OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Games is putting on the Crazy Tree Contest on November 20.

Decorate you tree in holiday theme or make them crazy for a chance to win some prizes.

Trees must be displayed outside or on a porch to be judged.

Judging will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

The contest is for Oswego residents only and businesses are encouraged to participate. Registration can be found here.