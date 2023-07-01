OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow took to Twitter this morning, July 1, to share that someone had stolen the Pride Flag from the pole in front of Oswego’s City Hall.

Barlow posted a photo of a new Pride Flag hoisted to the top of the pole in his tweet, writing, “Luckily, I have a spare.”

Oswego put the Pride Flag up in front of their City Hall in June to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

The Pride Flag will now stay up an extra week more than originally planned, except for the Fourth of July, according to Barlow.