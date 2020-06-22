Oswego City Hall restoration project begins

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A $2.6 million restoration project on Oswego City Hall began on Monday. The project will replace the roof on City Hall, restabilize the clock bell tower, and some masonry work will happen on the Oneida Street side of the structure.

“Oswego City Hall is a gorgeous, historic building that we can not allow to fall in disrepair. Municipalities all over the nation spend millions of dollars to replicate this sort of architecture and we are fortunate to have a historic City Hall building that adds character and value to our core downtown area,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Before taking office in 2016, the outgoing administration explained that a top priority should be to repair City Hall before its too late, so I’m proud to secure this funded and get this project moving so we can improve the structure, stabilize the vulnerable areas and have this beautiful asset around for generations to come.”

In 2016, Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council developed a five-year capital improvement plan that included a $2.5 million set-aside for City Hall repairs through a bond to pay for the balance of the project. The project also received a $500,000 New York State Environmental Protection Fund Grant in 2018.

Construction is planned to last until November 2020. Barlow said he does not believe there will be any reason to close the building during construction.