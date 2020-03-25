Oswego City Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with bank robbery

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department responded to a robbery in progress at the Chase Bank on West First Street on Wednesday.

The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. After the teller provided the suspect with the money, he fled the scene.

Through investigation, a suspect description, and vehicle description New York State Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle outside the City of Oswego.

Three suspects were arrested and are currently being held at the Oswego City Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.

New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s, and U.S. Border Patrol are assisting with the investigation.