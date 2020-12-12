Oswego City Police have stopped the Grinch from stealing Christmas this year!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Police have saved Christmas from the Grinch this year!

The last thing we needed in 2020 was for the Grinch to steal Christmas, so Oswego City Police stepped in!

Officers were able to take the Grinch into custody and then to the Oswego YMCA where he spent the rest of the day reading a book and decorating cookies with kids.

(Oswego City Police Department Facebook page)

This all happened during the afternoon Pre-K and K-12 extension programs.

(Oswego City Police Department Facebook page)

The officers said that they think the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes on Friday!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected