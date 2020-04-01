Oswego City Police host kids’ storytime on Facebook

(WSYR-TV) — Officers with Oswego City Police are doing their part to help keep kids entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hi, I’m Lieutenant Craig Bateman with the Oswego City Police Department,” said Bateman. “Today’s book is Little Blue Truck.”

Each day, one of their officers reads a children’s book and the video is posted to the department’s Facebook page.

A number of officers have already taken part, all to bring some smiles to kid’s faces.