Oswego City Police host kids’ storytime on Facebook

(WSYR-TV) — Officers with Oswego City Police are doing their part to help keep kids entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hi, I’m Lieutenant Craig Bateman with the Oswego City Police Department,” said Bateman. “Today’s book is Little Blue Truck.”
Each day, one of their officers reads a children’s book and the video is posted to the department’s Facebook page.
A number of officers have already taken part, all to bring some smiles to kid’s faces.
