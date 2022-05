(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department is investigating what it calls a “critical incident” along E. 7th Street between E. Bridge St. and E. Cayuga St.

In a tweet posted just after 1:30pm on Monday afternoon, police ask people to avoid the area, but say at this time, there is no threat towards the community.

Police say, at this time, there is no threat towards the community.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for updates.