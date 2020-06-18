Oswego City Police working to build trust within the community

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has a dynamic duo that is helping reshape how officers do policing.

In a time where some people are calling on governments to defund police, the Port City is taking a different approach.

Even on a warm day, Officer Brian Graves and Officer Michaela Frost are on the beat.

Both were born in Oswego where they were raised. These two make up the Neighborhood Engagement Team.

The best part is you don’t have to call me. I come to you. I can address you and speak to you on a personal level. So, it is not a 911 and I am showing up to you during your worst moment and you seeing me as a police officer. It allows me to be humanized and say ‘Hey, I am literally just here to see how your day is going.’ I can skateboard with you, shoot a basketball with you or just say hi to your kids. Officer Brian Graves

This is a new initiative from Mayor Billy Barlow’s office. This isn’t defunding, it is diving deeper into the community.

We are just not here as police officers to pull you over, write you tickets, arrest you and throw you in jail. We want to make your quality of life better. We want to be there for you. We don’t want people to hesitate to call us. We want to have a relationship with the people we are serving. Officer Michaela Frost

But remember, these two are still enforcing the law. On a ride along that NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin, they pulled someone over and investigated complaints from people in the community about drugs and other illegal activity.

The NET team is already seeing results and if you live in the city, you can be sure you will be seeing these two.

Last fall, the City of Oswego approved $90,000 to help form the NET team. It started in January as a test run and was made permanent earlier this week.