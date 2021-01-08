Oswego City School District says furloughs could be coming

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School district Board of Education Friday authorized the district’s superintendent to temporarily furlough employees due to “a change in job demand associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The resolution approved by the school board allows the superintendent to furlough staff “during any period of school closure to in-person student instruction for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year when there is no work for such employees to perform consistent with their duties in the district,” according to a news release from the district.

“Given this reality and the fact that the district is legally obligated under the New York State Constitution to refrain from gifting public funds for any purpose, the district is now planning to implement furloughs wherever needed as we move forward throughout the remainder of this school year,” said Dr. Mathis Calvin, Oswego superintendent.

Dr. Calvin says the district is in the process of finalizing an agreement with district labor unions on the terms of any furloughs.

“This was not an easy decision and we want to make sure those impacted have accurate, reliable information as we move forward,” said Dr. Calvin. “We will be in touch with updates as they become available and will do everything we can to support our staff during this time.”

