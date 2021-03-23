Oswego City schools expand in-person learning options

OSWEGO, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District announced Tuesday it would provide in-person instruction for more students during additional days during the school week.

Starting April 5, more students in second and third grades will attend class in-person four days a week. They will attend classes in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On April 19, all students in grades 4-12 will return to school for in-person classes four-days a week.

On Wednesdays, students will have virtual classes for the first half of the day. “During the other half of the day, students will be asynchronous and will be receiving academic intervention supports, specialized educational services, small group and/or one-to-one instruction and social-emotional learning support for the rest of their day,” Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin noted.

You can find more details on the district’s plan for more in-person instruction on its website.