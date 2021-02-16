Oswego Co. asking public for input on emergency response plan

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Emergency Management Office is asking for the public’s input to improve their emergency response planning.

The county is asking anyone living close to nuclear power plants at Nine Mile Point in Oswego County to fill out a quick survey online.

The information will be shared with Exelon Generation to enhance their emergency response plan.

The survey takes five minutes and no personal information will be asked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected