OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Many people living in Oswego County are taking to social media to demand justice for Jordan Brooks, the 17-year-old Town of Palermo boy with cerebral palsy who died last May from neglect and malnutrition.

One of those community members is Colleen Scott. Scott had a front-row seat to the Erin Maxwell case 14 years ago when the 11-year-old from the Town of Palermo was murdered. That’s when Scott created the Justice for Erin group.

“I didn’t know Erin, I didn’t know anyone in her family, but I thought this little girl isn’t gonna die and be forgotten,” Scott said.

Scott didn’t know Jordan Brooks either, but she felt compelled just the same to create a Justice for Jordan Facebook page.

“That was the first thing I thought of after I calmed down, I was like we’re not gonna let this get washed away either,” Scott said.

Scott said she’s disgusted to think that the Oswego County Department of Social Services didn’t learn from their mistakes 14 years ago.

“From what I’ve read there were numerous chances for you to save Jordan… What, you didn’t ask the parents what’s wrong with him? You didn’t notice that he lost all this weight?” Scott asked of the Oswego DSS.

She said the lack of action by DSS couldn’t be justified when Erin died and can’t be justified now with Jordan’s passing.

“Who’s gonna hold the Department of Social Services accountable, no one held them accountable last time they just kept saying it wasn’t our fault.” Colleen Scott

She’s now calling on Oswego County elected leaders to do what she says should have been done long ago.

“I just hope that they pay attention and people that are responsible need to be held responsible,” she said.

Scott along with other community members will be gathering for a candlelight vigil Saturday, March 26 at 7:30pm on the front lawn of the Mexico High School. The school is not affiliated with the vigil, but all are welcome to attend.