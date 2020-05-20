Oswego Co. COVID-19 hotline will be closed Sunday, Monday for Memorial Day

OSWEGO, COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 hotline in Oswego County will be closed on Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.
If you need assistance, you can still call and leave a message at (315) 349-3330.
The hotline will be back up and running on Tuesday. But, as always, if you have an emergency call 911.
