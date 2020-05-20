Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oswego Co. COVID-19 hotline will be closed Sunday, Monday for Memorial Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 hotline in Oswego County will be closed on Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.

If you need assistance, you can still call and leave a message at (315) 349-3330.

The hotline will be back up and running on Tuesday. But, as always, if you have an emergency call 911.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected