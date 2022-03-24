OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Despite our requests for comment, the Oswego County Department of Social Services has not answered any of NewsChannel 9’s questions in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks last May. However, Commissioner Stacy Alvord released a prepared written statement Thursday afternoon providing more details on her department’s investigations into the family’s care of the young boy with cerebral palsy.

The statement detailed three separate investigations into Jordan’s care, two of which were unfounded. Alvord takes some of the blame for not meeting the needs of Jordan’s cerebral palsy saying in the statement:

“The Department takes full responsibility for not verifying and assuring medical needs were being met. We relied on Mrs. Waldron’s statements and trusted that she would seek the appropriate treatment for her son if his condition worsened. We believed that Mrs. Waldron’s reasons for Jordan’s canceled or missed appointments were valid given the disruptions in all manner of services that occurred routinely during the pandemic.” Stacy Alvord, Oswego County DSS Commissioner

Alvord also placed the blame on Lisa Waldron, Jordan’s mother. Many times throughout the statement, Alvord added DSS caseworkers trusted her word.

Lisa Waldron and her husband Anthony Waldron were arrested last Wednesday in connection with Jordan’s death. They now face manslaughter and homicide charges and appear back in court April 4 after since making bail.

Left: Anthony Waldron, Jordan’s stepfather

Right: Lisa Waldron, Jordan’s mother

In the statement, Alvord discusses details of one investigation into Jordan’s care one year before his death saying in part:

“As hard as it is to understand in hindsight, at the time of those interviews no one we interviewed expressed concern that Jordan was in any imminent danger. In fact, many reported no concerns for Jordan’s safety.” Stacy Alvord, Oswego Co. DSS Commissioner

Blame was also placed on the COVID-19 pandemic for hindering the most recent investigation three months before Jordan’s death.

The statement outlines how a caseworker visited the home in-person after a school staff member noticed what appeared to be bruising on Jordan’s face through a computer screen during virtual classes.

The caseworker said the bruise was in fact a skin condition that Lisa Waldron had cream for to clear it up. The caseworker also followed up with Jordan’s therapist about his virtual attendance and the therapist said attendance had been consistent lately. The therapist also noted that if Jordan’s mom tries to help him with his range of motion during their sessions, Jordan would scream until she stopped. The statement said, “She reported that is common, and that most parents feel the need to not reach too far as they don’t want to hurt their child.”

The statement goes on to say that the therapist reported Lisa Waldron was working to get a swallow test for Jordan, but due to the pandemic, the referral was slow-moving.

However, according to witness statements obtained by NewsChannel 9, the swallow test was requested in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The pre-written statement says that case notes from all investigations included quotes from service providers, extended family, and a family friend that said Lisa Waldron “is doing the best she can.”

“As Commissioner, I want to assure you that each one of our caseworkers who went to visit Jordan attempted to assist him and his family. Caseworkers are not medical professionals and do not have the training to assess the special needs of a young man with Cerebral Palsy. What was needed was a medical professional to assess his health.” Stacy Alvord, Oswego Co. DSS Commissioner

Action steps in response to Jordan’s death were also outlined in the statement, including contracting with a visiting nurse service and deploying caseworkers from the department’s Multidisciplinary Team who are more experienced and well-trained caseworkers to work with disabled or medically frail children.

Oswego County DSS also requested the New York State Office of Child and Family Services develop a state-wide training for caseworkers on working with physically disabled and medically frail children and their families.