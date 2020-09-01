Oswego Co. Humane Society hosting annual Rover Run virtually

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society will be hosting the annual Rover Run virtually this year.

Registration is available online until Oct. 12, but must be completed by Sept. 16 to guarantee a race shirt.

Registration for runners and walkers starts at $10 per person. You can run or walk with your pet anywhere you want at any time up until Oct. 12.

For those who want to be involved but who are not running enthusiasts, there will also be a variety of online photo and video contests to participate in.

Prizes will include a variety of gift cards and certificates to local businesses.

To register for the event, click here. All proceeds will go to the Oswego County Humane Society.