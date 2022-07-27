OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lisa Waldron, the mother of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, is out of the Oswego County jail once again, according to records. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton shared that she was released Tuesday morning.

Lisa and her husband, Anthony Waldron, are facing murder charges in connection to their son’s death.

Jordan Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, was just 55 pounds when he died. Reports say he was covered in urine and bedsores, and a victim of neglect. In May 2021, Jordan was found unresponsive at the family’s home in the town of Palermo.

Jordan Brooks

On Monday, the couple was arraigned in Oswego County Court for the upgraded charges. Judge Armen Nazarian increased bail for Lisa and Anthony.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Lisa made her $25,000 cash bail or posted $50,000 bond.

Records show Anthony Waldron, who’s also facing second-degree murder charges, remains in jail.

In court on Monday, Judge Nazarian ordered the Waldrons to be electronically monitored and follow all probation requirements if they were released from jail.

Anthony and Lisa Waldron

If convicted, Lisa and Anthony Waldron could face up to 15 years to life in prison.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron are scheduled to be back in Oswego County Court on Monday, August 22.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and tune in to NewsChannel 9 on air.