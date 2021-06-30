Oswego Co. Opportunities LGBTQ Drop-In Center gets support through American Rescue Plan

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Opportunities LGBTQ Drop-In Center is getting a funding boost.

On Wednesday, Mayor Billy Barlow announced a $10,000 grant to increase its services. Part of the money will extend the operation of the center from one day per week to two days a week, expand targeted research and sponsor three events and awareness activities in the community.

“Providing resources, accessible services and additional support to the LGBTQ community is a key component to our general mission of making Oswego a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming community,” said Mayor Barlow.

The money for this boost came from the $1.89 million awarded to the City of Oswego from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, of which Barlow set aside $200,000 to assist local not-for-profits and community provider organizations.