OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing murder charges in connection to their 17-year-old son’s death were arraigned in county court Monday afternoon.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron have been charged with second-degree murder after Jordan Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, was found unresponsive at the family’s town of Palermo home in May 2021.

Authorities say Jordan was just 55 pounds at the time of his death, covered in urine and bedsores, and a victim of neglect.

On Monday, Lisa and Anthony were taken back into custody after Oswego County Court Judge Armen Nazarian set each of their bails at a higher amount. The couple has been out of jail after making bail back in the spring.

The increase in bail amounts comes after Lisa and Anthony were indicted by a grand jury and are now facing charges of second-degree murder. Initially, the couple was charged with second-degree manslaughter about a year after Jordan’s death.

The upgrade to murder charges was based on a depraved indifference theory, accusing the Waldrons of having no regard for human life.

Lisa’s bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond. Her bail was originally $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond.

Anthony’s bail is now $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond. Prosecutors said Anthony’s bail is set at a higher amount due to prior criminal history, which includes a burglary charge.

During Monday’s arraignment, both Lisa and Anthony entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

NewsChannel 9 was not granted permission to record inside the courtroom, but we checked in with Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney, Mark Moody, following the arraignments.

“The indictment pretty much speaks for itself. You know, they’re presumed innocent at this point, but we presented the appropriate information to the grand jury and that’s what they voted.” MARK MOODY, OSWEGO COUNTY CHIEF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Lisa and Anthony Waldron are scheduled to be back in Oswego Court on Monday, August 22. If they are convicted, they can spend up to 15 years to life in prison.

The Oswego County Legislature recently gave an update, saying their work isn’t done after launching a full investigation into the neglect and death of Jordan.

Chairman Jim Weatherup said the county’s child protective unit has created four new positions recommended by the Child Protection Advisory Council and Department of Social Services leadership.

The goal is to enhance case review and the decision-making process, something cited as grossly lacking in the Jordan Brooks case.