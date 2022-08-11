(UPDATE 8/11/2022 10:15 p.m.) — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired on Thursday, August 11 around 4:48 p.m. in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba.

Deputies say a 79-year-old man, Donald Coon shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor and has been arrested for Murder in the second degree.

Coon is currently being held until he is arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court tomorrow morning and the Sheriff’s Office says they will provide an update after arraignment.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by Border Patrol, New York State Police the District Attorney’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.

