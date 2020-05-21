Oswego Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Constantia

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Constantia.
Police responded to the scene on North Street in Constantia around 4:40 p.m.
According to Sheriff Don Hilton, a man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree.
The cause of the crash is now under investigation.
