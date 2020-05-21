Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oswego Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Constantia

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Constantia.

Police responded to the scene on North Street in Constantia around 4:40 p.m.

According to Sheriff Don Hilton, a man was killed after his motorcycle hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected