Oswego Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash in Village of Cleveland

VILLAGE OF CLEVELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Village of Cleveland.
Investigators said Jordan Henry, 32, from Cleveland, was driving north on North Street when he left the east side of the road and hit a tree.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
