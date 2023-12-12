OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After years without an American steakhouse in Oswego, the city will now have its first, and it just opened.

Texas Roadhouse, the southern restaurant chain known for its hand-cut steaks, opened a new location in the city of Oswego on Monday, Dec. 11.

Texas Roadhouse can be found in five different cities in New York already including Syracuse, Clay, New Hartford, Ithaca and Vestal. This new location in Oswego makes it the chain’s sixth restaurant in New York.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow posted about the news on Facebook, where residents were overjoyed with the announcement.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Roadhouse team to get this project finished and we wish them all the best of luck,” Mayor Barlow wrote in his post.

Some residents commented “About time” and “Can’t wait to eat there!” while others stated “Happy to have ya here in Oswego” and “Been waiting for this. Congratulations.”

The new Texas Roadhouse is located in the Oswego Plaza on 140 NYS Route 104.

The restaurant is open during the following hours:

Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, visit Texas Roadhouse’s website.