Oswego contractor facing larceny charges in multiple counties

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego contractor is facing multiple charges across multiple counties.

Dana J. Boyden, 38, of Oswego, was hired to complete work in Sylvan Beach in June. Around this time, State Police began receiving property theft complaints in the Village of Sylvan Beach, the Town of Vienna, and Waterloo.

Boyden became a person of interest because of the unique vehicle he operated, and because he has been seen in the areas where the incidents took place.

Search warrants were obtained by investigators and executed at Boyden’s Oswego home, where items from the reported thefts were found.

Boyden is facing charges of grand larceny and petit larceny and is due back in court later this month.