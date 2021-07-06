Oswego County agencies begin toy drive to benefit Golisano Hospital

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A toy/necessities drive to benefit Golisano Hospital is on the way.

The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, Oswego Police Department and the Phoenix Police Department have team up for the drive and will accept donations until August 23, 2021.

“I believe all families should not have to struggle to make their kids comfortable while they are sick. If we can help them gather items in need, we will do that with the public’s help. This is a great way to cheer all of them up and help them in any way we can”. Said Jen Losurdo from Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

Donations can be dropped off to the Youth Bureau on 70 Bunner Street, the Oswego Police Department on 169 West 2nd Street, or the Phoenix Police Department on 45 Main Street between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. All items must be new items.

Crayola Crayons & Thin Crayola Markers

Uno Cards

Coloring Books

Travel-Size Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner body wash, body lotion, tooth brushes, tooth paste, hair brushes)

Fidget Cubes and Spinners

Cricut Maker and Supplies

Anyone with questions can contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Officer Chelsea Giovo 315-342-8120 at OPD or Officer Brian Fortino 315-695-2001 at Phoenix PD.