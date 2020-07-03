Oswego County airport receives CARES Act grant

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Oswego County will soon see some improvements to its airport.
The $208,000 grant was awarded to the airport through the CARES Act, and it’s going toward phase one of rehabilitating runway 6/24, which hasn’t been paved since 1997.
According to the county, the runway is seeing considerable wear and cracking, as it is well past its 20-year lifespan.
Oswego County says projects like this are on the five-year plan for the FAA.
