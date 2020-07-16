Oswego County announces changes in public transportation

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Public Transportation and Oswego County Opportunities announced the reopening of its OPT 12 public transportation route on Thursday.

This route serves Fulton, Mexico, Williamstown, Parish, Pulaski, Central Square, Amboy Center and Constantia.

It will resume fixed route services and associated fare collections on Monday, July 20. Buses on this route will run Monday through Friday.

OCO’s regular on-demand ride service will remain unchanged at this time.

OCO does offer a “Call-N-Ride” service for those needing transportation to essential stops, like the grocery store or place of employment. If you would like to receive more information about this service, call (315) 598-1514.

The Pulaski to Sandy Creek route that was previously scheduled to start in March has a new tentative start date of Monday, August 10.

For more information on this route, call OCO at (315) 598-1514 or visit their website.

Starting July 20, Centro bus service SY 88, which is Central Square, will be operating.

The Centro bus stop at the DSS building in Mexico has been relocated to the front of the building on Spring Street. This bus will not go into the DSS parking lot.

Starting August 10, Central will resume its intercity bus service that connects Oswego County to Syracuse and Onondaga County.

Oswego County Centro Bus Route 246 (OSW 46) will operate as an express route via Route 481 on all trips between Fulton and Phoenix. Each of the trips will offer faster service between Oswego and Syracuse.

On weekends, the service will operate as an express route as well and will continue to provide three trips on Saturday and Sunday.

Buses will continue to serve the William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center and Destiny USA with time adjustments.

Centro OSW 10, or Blue Route, and OSW 11, or Green Route, have been discontinued until further notice.

For up to date information on Centro bus routes, call (315) 442-3400 or go to the Centro website.