OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Legislature approved two outside investigations during a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The first: a top-down audit of the Oswego County Department of Social Services. The Bonadio Group has been hired to review the agency’s staffing levels and procedures.

Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup tells NewsChannel 9 the firm was suggested by the State Office of Children and Family Services and will get started imminently.

The second investigation will specifically review how the county handled the case of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who died from improper care by his parents less than one month after a DSS caseworker dismissed reported concerns of neglect.

An attorney from Saratoga is on standby, but can’t begin his work until the Oswego County District Attorney is done with the criminal investigation into Jordan’s mother and step-father. Both have been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

A plea agreement could take months. A trial could take more than a year.

A third outside investigation could happen, if the State Attorney General agrees to it. Chairman Weatherup wrote her office, inviting her to conduct her own review.

The AG’s office has not said if the letter’s been received and the status of its consideration.