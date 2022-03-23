OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before it was publicly known that an Oswego County teenager with cerebral palsy died from neglect by his parents, the social service workers handling the case were pleading for help to prevent a repeat failure.

“Without experienced staff things will and they do get missed and could end up in tragedy,” one said to the legislators.

People who work for the Oswego County Department of Social Services attended the October meeting of the Oswego County Legislature.

Seven staff members took turns at the microphone describing an underfunded department lacking the ability to pay enough to keep people in their jobs and manage the workload.

Jackie Robinson, who identified herself as a principal social welfare examiner with Oswego County, said: “The amount of times my kids and husband have begged me to walk away because I’m not valued, I’m still here because I care, I care about the people I serve.”

She and her colleagues want more funding, money that could to toward hiring more case workers to investigate neglect and to incentivize people with experience from leaving for better-paying jobs.

“When my 17-year-old niece left for college in August,” Robinson recalled, “she was making 15.75 an hour at her job at McDonald’s. And guess what? Those are the jobs people are going for. They’re the ones people are applying for. Our entry-level positions can’t even compare to those wages.”

The quick turnover of case workers not only hurts other staff who take over the cases, but the families who need the help and meet a new case workers every routine visit.

A managing case worker who trains incoming ones shared alarming data with legislators.

She said 46% of child welfare workers have less than two years of experience. She said it takes about that time just to fully train someone and give them awareness of signs of child neglect.

“I’m disappointed and scared for the most vulnerable population due to our lack of experienced staff,” a worker told the legislators.