This image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service shows a closeup of a mosquito on human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Oswego County completed aerial spraying in the towns of Mexico, Palermo, and Hastings on Friday evening, September 2.

Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville N.Y. conducted the spraying to help decrease the number of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).

To find a copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet that includes warnings and facts about permethrin aerial spray, click here.

You can also call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to call after 4 p.m., dial 315-341-0086.

“It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitos,” says Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

People in Oswego County are encouraged to limit their time outdoors around dawn and dusk, which is when mosquitos are most active. They also are asked to wear protective clothing like long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes to add protection against mosquitoes.

Oswego County Health Department says bug sprays that have DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus all work well. Repellents that have permethrin are good for clothing and gear, but should not be applied directly to the skin.

For more information about mosquito protection, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website, here.