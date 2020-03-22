Oswego County confirms first two cases of COVID-19

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Central New York, it was only a matter of time until Oswego County saw its first case of the virus.

In a press release on Sunday, Oswego County announced its first two cases of the coronavirus.

No other information was released about the two people who contracted the virus.

The release states that Oswego county has tested just over 100 people, 50 of the results have come back negative, two tests came back as positive and the county is still waiting on results from more than 50 tests.

“If you have symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath please call your healthcare provider from home,” said Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County’s Public Health Director. “If you do not have a healthcare provider, please call Oswego County’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Do not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.”

For more information about coronavirus, visit the Oswego County Health Department at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

