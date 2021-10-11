Oswego County Department of Social Services seeking interested foster, adoptive parents for local teens

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for potential foster or adoptive parents for teens and sibling groups in the county.

There will be a virtual meeting on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone interested in fostering or adopting. There will be an 11-week preparation program for those interested, and both single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt.

Both parents in a two-parent household need to attend the virtual meeting. Log in information will be provided upon pre-registry. Contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday, October 14 if you would like to participate. You can call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.

All of the children that need foster families or adoptive parents have been in foster care for various lengths of time. For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, click here.