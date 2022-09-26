HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9.

The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane.

The sheriff says the initial call resulted from the man violating an order of protection.

When deputies arrived, people were kept inside the home with the man, but have since been let out safe.

The man is now waiting out police outside.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details as they come available.