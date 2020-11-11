Oswego County DSS to close November 12 and 13 for cleaning after several employees test positive for COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Department of Social Services building in Mexico will be closed on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13 for cleaning and sanitizing after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our residents and county employees are our priority,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “COVID-19 is now widespread across Oswego County, and we all need to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings, and wash our hands frequently.”

Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, said all known contacts of COVID positive patients are being notified through the health department’s contact tracing investigations.

People who have emergency needs for housing or other assistance should dial 211 from a cell phone or landline for immediate assistance. People who wish to apply for benefits may apply on-line at https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin or leave an application in the dropbox outside of the DSS facility at 100 Spring Street in Mexico.

