Oswego County emergency siren test December 7

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will test its public notification system on Tuesday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m.

40 sirens will sound for three to five minutes within the 10-mile radius of nuclear plants in the Town of Scriba.

People in the area should be aware that single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.

No public response to the sirens is necessary.

Current EAS stations and other critical emergency planning information for residents, workers, and visitors within 10 miles of the Scriba nuclear power plants can find additional information on this site.

During an actual emergency, sirens would sound, alerting the public to visit a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information.