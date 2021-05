OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –First no Harborfest, and now, the Oswego County Fair has been cancelled this summer.

Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair was scheduled for August 4th to 8th, but was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current state guidelines that would have hampered the fair’s revenue stream.

The 2022 Oswego County Fair will be planned to accommodate an anticipated 100 percent capacity.