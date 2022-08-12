(WSYR-TV) — Tradition, heritage and family are at the heart of the Oswego County Fair, and they have been for more than 160 years! The county fair starts next Wednesday in Sandy Creek, and president Harold Smith and board member Teresa Hollis are right in the thick of planning for it.

The fair will feature free admission, music, and parking throughout the duration of the festivities. This year, the fair is also featuring a kids’ interactive game show, butterfly exhibit, horse barrel racing, fireworks, and amusement rides. There will be plenty of fair food available to try as well.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a big impact on the Oswego County Fair’s plans over the past couple years. Now, however, it’s back in action, and it’s happening from Wednesday Aug. 17 through Sunday Aug. 21.

For more information on this year’s Oswego County Fair, visit OswegoCountyFair.com.